Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 22: Officials report 196 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 53,639 total COVID-19 cases and 1,068 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 196 new cases. Six new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 148.

City officials also reported that 233 patients are hospitalized, 86 are in the intensive care unit and 42 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 70% of ventilators available.

The mayor said there has been a slight uptick in the number of hospitalizations.

Nirenberg said the school risk level remains on the low end of the moderate zone.