Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 25: Leaders report 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 162,108 total COVID-19 cases and 1,980 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,082 new cases as of Monday. Thirteen new deaths were reported today.

The mayor says some of Sunday’s cases were included in Monday’s numbers due to a backlog.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,722.

City officials also reported that 1,402 patients are hospitalized, 409 are in the intensive care unit and 263 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 51% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the COVID-19 Risk Level this week is “severe,” and many of the risk indicators have either stabilized or improved for the first time in weeks. The positivity rate has decreased to 15%, down from 17.5% last week.

Wolff said the Bexar County Hospital District will be administering first doses of the vaccine at the Wonderland Mall site to those in the Phase 1B category this week. The following week, those people will get their second vaccine dose.