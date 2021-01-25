Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 24: Leaders report 289 new COVID-19 cases, 16 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Sunday night.

Nirenberg reported 160,026 total COVID-19 cases and 1,967 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 289 new cases as of Sunday. Sixteen new deaths were reported today.

The case numbers for today were significantly lower than the last few weeks; however, Nirenberg said it’s likely the result of a delay in receiving testing results from the state.

City officials also reported that 1,381 patients are hospitalized, 407 are in the intensive care unit and 251 are on ventilators. There are 14% of staffed beds available and 52% of ventilators available.

There were 138 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

