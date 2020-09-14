Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 14: Officials report 50K total COVID-19 cases, an increase of 101 new cases

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 50,016 total COVID-19 cases and 1,016 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 101 new cases. The 7-day moving average of cases is 128.

No new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 248 patients are hospitalized, 105 are in the intensive care unit and 51 are on ventilators. There are 16% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the positivity rate is now at 6%, and the area is now on the “high end of the safe risk level."

COVID Risk Level (Week of Sept. 14, 2020) (COSA/Bexar County)

Wolff said early voting starts Oct. 13, giving people more time to vote before the general election. He said those who applied to send their mail-in ballot should send in their ballot at least seven days before Election Day. “The earlier, the better,” he said.