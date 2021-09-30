Metro Health director reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths in Bexar County

Today’s Bexar County COVID-19 statistics

SAN ANTONIO – Eighteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing, bringing the total to 4,426 in the Bexar County area, according to Claude Jacob, Metro Health director.

Jacob reported 417 new cases and a new 7-day rolling average of 554 cases.

There are 659 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals, 81% of which are unvaccinated, Jacob said. He said there are 21 pediatric patients with COVID-19 in local hospitals.

COVID-19 vaccinations

Booster COVID-19 vaccines are being administered at the Alamodome and other Metro Health administration locations. Those who would like to get a booster shot are asked to bring their vaccine cards with them. While an appointment isn’t required, you can still make one by visiting the city’s COVID-19 website. Eligibility will be verified using the state registry.

The booster shots are only for those who are eligible under CDC guidelines and have received the Pfizer vaccine. Those who received Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be turned away at this time. Click here to learn about who is eligible for a booster.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said the Wonderland of the Americas site has administered about 5,000 vaccinations since it reopened.

Jacob says Metro Health has given out 300 H-E-B gift cards as part of its vaccine incentive program. Click here for more information.

Many retail pharmacies are also offering booster vaccines for those who can’t make it to the city or county sites. Check with your local pharmacy for vaccine availability.

