Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 7: Leaders report 1,170 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 128,067 total COVID-19 cases and 1,587 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,170 new cases as of Thursday. Nine new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,534.

City officials also reported that 1,376 patients are hospitalized, 394 are in the intensive care unit and 214 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 48% of ventilators available.

There were 207 hospital admissions, a record high in a 24-hour period, Nirenberg said.

Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said Metro Health will be launching a website to help people find places where they can get vaccinated. She said the website will launch when there is enough supply available for the public.