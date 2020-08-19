Coronavirus update San Antonio, Aug. 19: Hospitalizations continue declining; 191 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

The novel coronavirus surge San Antonio has experienced since the beginning of the summer continued showing signs of relief on Wednesday.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced 191 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Wednesday, up from 143 on Tuesday. The seven-day average of new cases is now at 143 a day, the mayor said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Bexar County has seen a total of 44,456 cases. More than 38,700 residents have recovered from the virus, according to the latest numbers provided by the county.

But 19 new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the local death toll to 656 on Wednesday. The new deaths occurred between late July 13 and Monday, Nirenberg said.

The mayor says 257 deaths are under investigation by Metro Health.

A total of 546 hospitalizations were reported, down 23 from Tuesday. Nirenberg said 247 patients in the intensive care unit and 162 patients on ventilators.

As of Tuesday, 14% of staffed hospital beds and 56% of ventilators are available in Bexar County.

