Swimming holes near San Antonio that are open despite coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered many things this year but luckily, there are still some swimming holes near the San Antonio area that are open.

Respect Texas and its natural beauty by keeping your footprint to a minimum. Don’t leave trash or destroy the landscape while visiting any of these Hill Country hideaways.

Krause Springs in Spicewood is approximately an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown San Antonio. Camping and swimming are allowed, but you will have to pay a fee to enter. Check the website for more information.

Krause Springs - Photo courtesy Josie Lugo

Schumacher Crossing is located between Ingram and Hunt along Highway 39 and is about an hour-and-a-half drive from downtown San Antonio. It’s a popular spot for swimming along part of the Guadalupe River and is typically very clean because it’s not located near any major cities.

Garner State Park is open and has many spots along the Frio River to swim. Passes can be purchased online or by calling (512) 389-8900.

Blanco State Park is a quick trip out of San Antonio, just an hour north of the city. Fishing and swimming are permitted but there are daily entrance fees for adults. Due to COVID-19 advance day pass and camping reservations are highly recommended. Reserve them online or by calling (512) 389-8900.

Guadalupe River State Park is also open for swimming and is located in Spring Branch. Day passes are encouraged for guests wishing to visit the park. Passes can be purchased online or by calling (512) 389-8900.

The Aquatic Complex at Landa Park in New Braunfels is the shortest drive from San Antonio at 40 minutes but only the spring-fed pool is open. It’s winding down for the season. Daily operations end on Aug. 23 and then will be open on weekends through Sept. 7.

McKinney Falls State Park is closer to Austin and filled with waterfalls, great swimming spots and places for camping. Due to COVID-19 advance day pass and camping reservations are recommended for this park as well. Make reservations online or call (512) 389-8900.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area and Blue Hole are both located in Wimberley, about an hour’s drive from downtown San Antonio, however, swimming reservations are sold out for the rest of the 2020 season at both locations.

Wildly popular swimming spots Barton Springs and Hamilton Pool are both currently closed due to COVID-19.

Day passes and reservations may be required at some swimming spots. Always call ahead and see if reservations are required or available if you plan on visiting a Texas swimming hole.

