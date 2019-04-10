Take ultimate Texas waterfall road trip

SAN ANTONIO – Need a vacation? Craving a road trip?

Some people might be surprised that there are waterfalls in Texas, and in fact there are quite a few.

This list, while including naturally occurring waterfalls and manmade, definitely does not cover all of the waterfalls in Texas, but it’s a good start if you’re looking for an adventure.

Please note, some of the waterfalls on the map are on private property so you won’t be able to view them unless you’ve been given permission by the landowner.

Either way there are great options open to the public if you aren’t able to secure admission to the privately owned falls.

The best part is, you can start in San Antonio at the Japanese Tea Garden for waterfall number one.

