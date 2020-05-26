Reservations to reopen for Texas swimming hole Jacob’s Well

WIMBERLEY, Texas – Jacob’s Well Natural Area in Wimberley is set to reopen June 1 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and reservations for the 2020 season will open Thursday.

Reservations are required for swimming, which will be allowed through September 30 and each reservation guarantees two hours of swimming at Jacob’s Well.

Walk-ups won’t be able to swim, so make sure you reserve a time slot before driving to Jacob’s Well. Arriving late for a scheduled swim reservation is allowed, but any time you’ve missed for swimming will be forfeited.

Visitors will be able to hike around the natural area without a fee, however, visitors will be turned away when parking reaches capacity.

Jacob’s Well Natural Area is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reservation fees are $9 for adults, $5 for Hays County residents, seniors, service members, veterans, children aged 5 to 12 and free for children age 4 and under.

For more information about reservations call 512-214-4593, email parks@co.hays.tx.us or visit Jacob’s Well Natural Area Facebook page.

Facts about Jacob’s Well (Source- Hay’s County):