Converse fire captain, 16-year veteran of department dies of COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – A captain with the Converse Fire Department who is described as a “selfless leader” has died due to COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.

Fire Captain Bryant Anderson, who worked with the department for 16 years, died on Tuesday.

A release from the fire department called Anderson a “well-credentialed professional” who played a vital role throughout the years.

He was known for mentoring firefighters and volunteering to help serve the department and community.

“Our department is hurting from this news and this loss is devastating,” Fire Chief Luis Valdez said in a statement. “Losing Bryant has left a hole in our hearts that will be felt for years to come. We are better for having known and served with him and ask for prayers for his wife, Rosie, and their family during this difficult time.”

Mayor Al Suarez stated Anderson was a “great man” and city flags will be lowered at half-staff until interment.

Details regarding a memorial service for Anderson have yet to be announced.

