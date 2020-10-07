Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 7: Judge Wolff says Bexar County will not reopen bars for now; Officials report 214 new COVID-19 cases

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 59,153 total COVID-19 cases and 1,168 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Wednesday, an increase of 214 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 134.

City officials also reported that 203 patients are hospitalized, 84 are in the intensive care unit and 39 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 72% of ventilators available.

Wolff said during the briefing that, despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to reopen bars at 50% capacity in regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations, Bexar County will not be opting in to reopen those establishments yet. He said he’s in talks with Metro Health to find out which bars have not reopened under the new TABC rules and asking for the health risks involved by Oct. 14.

Wolff is also calling on recommendations from the Community Resource Committee. Once he has the information to make an informed decision, he said he would consult with the mayor and then decide.

“I want to be fair, and I want the opportunity to look at the health consequences as well,” he said.

Nirenberg said Metro Health has released Halloween guidelines for those who are trick-or-treating or handing out candy this year. See those recommendations below:

Metro Health trick-or-treating guidelines (COSA/Bexar County)

Safer way to hand out treats (COSA/Bexar County)