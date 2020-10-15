Coronavirus update San Antonio, Oct. 15: Officials report 224 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 60,258 total COVID-19 cases and 1,209 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday, an increase of 224 new cases. Two new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 134.

City officials also reported that 203 patients are hospitalized, 76 are in the intensive care unit and 33 are on ventilators. There are 12% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Wolff said about 107,000 people have voted in person the first few days of early voting. He said the county has gotten in about 40,000 mail-in ballots.

The county judge also said bars that would like to reopen under the county’s new guidelines will be required to follow COVID-19 health recommendations or face a $1,000 fine. He said only about 14% of bars in the county have not reopened as restaurants.

Nirenberg reminded the public that a monthly epidemiology report is available to view on the city’s COVID-19 website.

