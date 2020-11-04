Coronavirus update San Antonio, Nov. 3: Officials report 298 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 66,529 total COVID-19 cases and 1,260 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 298 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 227.

City officials also reported that 240 patients are hospitalized, 104 are in the intensive care unit and 46 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

Wolff said there are 18 COVID-19 patients from El Paso in San Antonio hospitals.