Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 24: Mayor Nirenberg urges safe Memorial Day gatherings

SAN ANTONIO – Watch the entire briefing in the video player above.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Sunday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,442 COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in Bexar County , as of Sunday. The current death toll is now 69.

City officials also reported four new cases from the community and no new cases from the Bexar County Jail or from congregate settings. There are currently 20 cases under investigation.

Area hospitals saw a slight uptick in numbers on Sunday. Mayor Nirenberg reported 79 patients in local hospitals, 41 patients in intensive care and 20 patients on ventilators. A total of 77% of ventilators are available and 33% of staffed hospital beds.

City officials are reminding residents to honor Memorial Day at a distance and to continue following health guidelines. A daily briefing will not be held on Monday in observance of the holiday. Mayor Nirenberg said although many are seen gathering in large groups across the nation, not abiding by social distancing guidelines or wearing facial coverings, he said it’s important to do so in San Antonio if we wish to keep making progress with containing the virus. “Just follow health guidelines and we can enjoy our lives again,” Nirenberg said.

Justin Rodriguez, Precinct 2 commissioner, said eviction hearings could start up as early as June 15. However, he said there is still some funding available for residents needing rental assistance. If you are interested in receiving rental assistance funds or want to learn more about the program, click here

Mayor Nirenberg said since bars have reopened in the area, the city has issued several warnings, especially in the first 48 hours of the weekend. Not all bars in the city opted to open on the first day; however, they are allowed to do so under 25% occupancy, under Governor Greg Abbott’s order.

Testing sites are still making headway in the Alamo City. Metro Health officials said the lab turnout time for COVID-19 tests is typically around 24-48 hours. Hospital labs are also able to provide results in a fair amount of time, but could take between three to five days, officials said. If you’re looking to get tested for the virus, click here for testing locations.

