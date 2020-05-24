3 new coronavirus deaths reported in San Antonio, Bexar County

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – On Sunday, San Antonio city officials confirmed 24 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths in Bexar County.

So far, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 2,442. The death toll in Bexar County reached 69.

Of the new cases, four were from the community and the rest are currently under investigation.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said 79 COVID-19 patients are being treated in local hospitals, 41 patients are in the intensive care unit and 20 are using a ventilator. Currently, 77% of ventilators are available, and 33% of staffed hospital beds remain open.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

In Bexar County, COVID-19 has taken 69 lives.

About 39% of the deaths in Bexar County — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but a few of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

