Texas Diaper Bank urges community for donations to distribute to Houston families affected by tornado, floods

The Texas Diaper Bank is urging the community for donations following a recent tornado and flooding in Houston.

The organization is working to deliver the much-needed supplies to Houston agencies, which will then distribute the products to local families struggling to meet their basic needs.

These items are critically needed:

Baby diapers and wipes

Adult diapers and wipes

Period supplies

“We are deeply concerned for the well-being of the families impacted by the tornado and flooding in Houston,” said Jorge Medina, executive director of the Texas Diaper Bank. “One of our goals is to ensure that no one has to worry about basic hygiene needs during such a crisis. We are calling on our community and supporters to help us meet this urgent need.”

Email devdirector@texasdiaperbank.org for more information on how to donate products.

The Texas Diaper Bank is also accepting monetary donations to help purchase supplies in bulk. You can make an online donation here.

For additional information, call 210-731-8118.