89º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Texas Diaper Bank urges community for donations to distribute to Houston families affected by tornado, floods

Period products, adult & baby diapers and wipes needed

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Texas Diaper Bank, Houston, Donations

The Texas Diaper Bank is urging the community for donations following a recent tornado and flooding in Houston.

The organization is working to deliver the much-needed supplies to Houston agencies, which will then distribute the products to local families struggling to meet their basic needs.

Recommended Videos

These items are critically needed:

  • Baby diapers and wipes
  • Adult diapers and wipes
  • Period supplies

“We are deeply concerned for the well-being of the families impacted by the tornado and flooding in Houston,” said Jorge Medina, executive director of the Texas Diaper Bank. “One of our goals is to ensure that no one has to worry about basic hygiene needs during such a crisis. We are calling on our community and supporters to help us meet this urgent need.”

Email devdirector@texasdiaperbank.org for more information on how to donate products.

The Texas Diaper Bank is also accepting monetary donations to help purchase supplies in bulk. You can make an online donation here.

For additional information, call 210-731-8118.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos