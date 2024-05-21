Camp Invention returns first week in June to challenge kids in grades K-6

SAN ANTONIO – A nationally recognized STEM camp designed to make innovation fun returns to San Antonio just in time for the summer.

Camp Invention, a program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame in partnership with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, will take place at St. Thomas More School starting June 3.

Recommended Videos

A press release said the camp will “challenge children in grades K-6 to tap into their natural curiosity and use their creativity to solve problems.”

Campers will use hands-on activities during the lessons to promote STEM (science, tech, engineering and math) learning.

A press release said the camp will build confidence, leadership, perseverance and resourcefulness and encourages entrepreneurship — all in a fun and engaging environment.

The camp is taught by educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 122,000 students annually and partners with more than 2,500 schools and districts across the nation, the press release said.

The new curriculum, this year’s Illuminate program, will get children to be creative through:

Let’s Glow™ : Creativity radiates as campers explore the science of light through illuminating inventions and the genetic code of glowing animals

Prototyping Studio™ : Children star as contestants on a game show where they mold, shape and transform their ideas into amazing inventions

In the Game™ : As campers create their own light-up game board, they team up to tackle athletics, design, business and invention

Operation: HydroDrop™ : Children embark on a global operation to help solve water challenges around the world

For more information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.