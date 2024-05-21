Texas State signs multi-million dollar, landmark stadium naming rights deal with UFCU

Texas State takes the field against Louisiana Monroe during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in San Marcos Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

SAN ANTONIO – Texas State football and Bobcat Stadium will undergo a major transformation as the university has signed a landmark stadium naming rights deal with University Federal Credit Union (UFCU).

The naming rights deal is the largest corporate sponsorship in the Sun Belt Conference for naming rights at a football stadium and one of the largest for a college football stadium in the state of Texas. The naming rights deal is a 15-year, $23 million partnership.

The on-campus stadium will be rebranded and known as UFCU Stadium moving forward. UFCU Stadium, which was renovated to its current construction in 2012, is home to Texas State football.

The Bobcats are coming off one of their best seasons in program history when they reached and won the program’s first bowl game and won an FBS-program record eight games.

“As Texas institutions, we share a commitment to serve our state and to increase access to opportunity, education, and growth,” said said Texas State President Kelly Damphousse. “This announcement is just the beginning to a relationship that will benefit our students, our university, and the larger community.”

“We are in the middle of a tremendous run of success that has created unprecedented momentum across campus. To further that momentum, we are excited to expand our partnership with UFCU, which has chosen to invest in both Texas State Athletics and the entire university,” said Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell.

We are ready to welcome Bobcat fans to UFCU Stadium and looking forward to UFCU directly supporting our student-athletes through education and resources.”

Texas State experienced its best season attendance ever at UFCU Stadium in 2023, bringing in a record 127,102 fans – a 21% increase from the previous season.

UFCU Stadium is also undergoing a $37 million facility renovation with the Johnny and Nathali Weisman Football Performance Center and William Trevillion IV Weight Room Complex.

The project includes an 8,000-square foot weight room, new training room with enhanced rehab equipment and hydrotherapy pools, a players lounge, expanded team locker room, and hospitality areas for fans on gamedays.

UFCU will also become the official credit union of Texas State University, open a full-service branch within Texas State’s Lyndon B. Johnson Student Center and continue to offer a wide range of banking and financial counseling services to students, faculty and staff.

“UFCU’s history is tied to higher education and the financial success of our members; we were created to serve and strengthen this community and all who aspire to it,” said UFCU CEO and President Michael Crowl.