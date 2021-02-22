Coronavirus/utilities update Feb. 21: 595 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; SAWS says 80% of boil notice for San Antonio lifted

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 and the aftermath of the winter weather in a briefing Sunday night.

Mayor Nirenberg reported some data received on coronavirus cases in Bexar County. On Saturday, Nirenberg reported 77 coronavirus cases and no new deaths. However, the low case numbers may be attributed to the lack of state data due to the winter storm last week.

The mayor also reported that 595 patients are hospitalized, down 20 from Saturday, 232 are in the intensive care unit and 137 are on ventilators.

There were 82 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

Winter Weather Response Update

CPS Energy

All but 14 households have had energy restored, according to Mayor Nirenberg.

For customers that are concerned about their next utility bill, Nirenberg said the energy company has suspended autopay for all customers at this time.

Customers do not need to call to pay their bill. However, if your payment on autopay already went through, call CPS Energy at 210-353-2222.

San Antonio Water System

San Antonio Water System CEO Robert Puente announced Sunday during the briefing that 100% of its surface area has water.

As of around 6 p.m., Puente said over 80% of the city is no longer under the boil water notice. This means customers that are cleared for the notice no longer have to boil water prior to consumption.

Those that are still under the boil water notice are expected to be cleared on Monday, according to Puente.

To see the current boil water notice map from SAWS, click here.

Watch the entire briefing in the video player above to hear more from city and county leaders.