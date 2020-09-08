Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 8: Officials report 193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 47,736 total COVID-19 cases and 979 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday, an increase of 193 new cases. One new death was reported today. The 7-day moving average of cases is 183.

Nirenberg said the positivity rate is now at 6.7%. He also said the city has officially reached its 14-day decline in cases.

City officials also reported that 304 patients are hospitalized, 134 are in the intensive care unit and 81 are on ventilators. There are 18% of staffed beds available and 68% of ventilators available.

Wolff said the last time hospitalizations were less than 304 was on June 18.

Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager and interim director of Metro Health, said if there is an increase of cases from Labor Day weekend, people can expect to see those numbers within two to three weeks.

COVID-19 Risk Level for week of Sept. 8 (COSA/Bexar County)