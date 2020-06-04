Coronavirus update San Antonio, June 4: 3,000+ total cases reported, no new deaths; Leaders move daily briefings to Tuesdays and Thursdays

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 3,018 COVID-19 cases and 78 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Thursday. Twenty-four cases are from the community, one is from the Bexar County Jail, one is from congregate settings and 39 are under investigation. No new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 93 patients are hospitalized, 36 are in the intensive care unit and 19 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg said the city briefings will move to only Tuesdays and Thursdays, but the daily COVID-19 numbers will still be updated on the city’s website.

Nirenberg reminded residents that the walk-up testing sites at Blossom Athletics Center and Sunset Elementary School are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Saturday. He said 245 tests were administered at both sites today.

Since Nirenberg has been out in public more and spoke to protesters today, he said he would get tested for COVID-19.

Wolff said eviction proceedings can now move forward. The county is working to help those who cannot afford rent . Foreclosure protection is in place until July 6, he said.

Wolff said four tax assessor collector locations reopened, and they saw 1,000 visitors on the first day after resuming operations.

Wolff said the Commissioners Court will discuss limiting the number of in-person hearings at the Bexar County Courthouse. He said more details about this plan would be coming next week.

