Bexar County residents can apply for temporary rental assistance
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County residents can apply for temporary rental assistance through Bexar County’s Temporary Rental Assistance Measure starting Friday, May 1 at 10 a.m. The program is managed by the Housing Authority of Bexar County.
Those who meet the criteria can get 1-3 months of rental assistance, as long as you’re a resident of unincorporated Bexar County and 26 suburban cities outside of San Antonio.
The criteria includes:
- Meet HUD-established income limits for families earning 100 percent or below the Area Median Income ($72,000 for a family of 4); and
- Can provide proof of unemployment (e.g., furlough, layoff or termination) or a material reduction of income due to COVID-19.
Applicants also have to submit the following documents:
- Proof of current income and evidence of income loss due to COVID-19. Note: this can be in the form of an employer verification of job loss, unemployment claim, current pay stubs, etc.
- Copy of complete and current residential lease agreement.
- Proof of delinquent rent balance in the form of a landlord’s request / demand for payment, or a Notice to Vacate. This documentation must state the amount of rent in arrears (money already owed).
Residents can apply online at: www.habctx.org/TRAM or can call 210-940-1180.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
