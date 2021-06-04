COVID-19 Briefing, June 3: More than 50% of local population fully vaccinated, San Antonio mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their final briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 224,084 total COVID-19 cases and 3,486 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 110 new cases as of Thursday. Four new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 106 cases.

City officials also reported that 140 patients are hospitalized, 41 are in the intensive care unit and 23 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

“We have not reached the end of the pandemic ... our work continues,” Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg said 1,073,367 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 834,259 are fully vaccinated. He said more than 50% of the local population is now fully vaccinated.

Dr. Bridger said the next big milestone to reach is a population that is 70% fully vaccinated. She said there is still another half of the community to vaccinate, and Metro Health will focus its efforts on reaching that goal.

“We have come a long way, and I think we’re out of the crisis aspect of the pandemic,” Dr. Bridger said.

Nirenberg and Wolff thanked all the people, agencies, departments and organizations that helped get the pandemic under control and those who worked on the front lines.

“We started this together, and we will always be in this together,” Nirenberg said.

“We’ve learned to care for each other more than we have in the past,” Wolff said.

Bridger said although today’s briefing is the final one, the city’s COVID-19 website will continue to update the public with the latest statistics every week on Wednesday.

