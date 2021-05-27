COVID-19 Briefing, May 27: 1 million+ first-dose vaccines administered in Bexar County, mayor says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their briefing Thursday night.

Nirenberg reported 222,760 total COVID-19 cases and 3,457 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 174 new cases as of Thursday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 126 cases.

City officials also reported that 135 patients are hospitalized, 47 are in the intensive care unit and 25 are on ventilators. There are 8% of staffed beds available and 71% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said 1,035,582 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 804,762 are fully vaccinated.

