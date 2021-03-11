Coronavirus update San Antonio, March 10: Leaders report 96 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 199,065 total COVID-19 cases and 2,856 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 96 new cases as of Wednesday. Three new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day rolling average is 173.

City officials also reported that 250 patients are hospitalized, 112 are in the intensive care unit and 73 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 65% of ventilators available.

There were 34 hospital admissions within the last 24 hours.

Nirenberg said more than 306,000 people have received their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and more than 180,000 are fully vaccinated.

Those in Phase 1C eligibility group will be able to get a vaccine starting March 15. Click here to learn more.

Wolff and Nirenberg say the county and city have the infrastructure to be able to administer more vaccines, but there is not enough supply to meet the demand.

“Unless the allocations (from the state) increase, it’s going to add to the frustrations,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, with Metro Health.