All Texans age 50 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine starting March 15

SAN ANTONIO – As COVID-19 vaccination numbers continue to climb throughout the state, Texas officials have now expanded eligibility to include all residents 50 and older, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.

Starting March 15, Texans between the age of 50 and 64 — who fall under the state’s Phase 1C category — will now be able to sign up for vaccination appointments.

“There are about 5 million Texans between the ages of 50 and 64; more than 1 million of them are already vaccinated,” according to the department’s news release.

According to the department, more than half of all Texas seniors have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 30% are now fully vaccinated.

People in the Phase 1A and Phase 1B categories are currently eligible for the vaccine as well as teachers and school and child care staff.

Phase 1A includes front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities and Phase 1B includes people over the age of 65 or anyone 16 and older with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID‑19. People who are employed in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers are also eligible as of March 3.

