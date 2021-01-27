Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 26: Leaders report 821 new COVID-19 cases, 18 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 162,929 total COVID-19 cases and 1,998 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 821 new cases as of Tuesday. Eighteen new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,497.

City officials also reported that 1,353 patients are hospitalized, 404 are in the intensive care unit and 271 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 50% of ventilators available.

There were 156 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

COVID-19 School Risk Level: Week of Jan. 26, 2021 (COSA/Bexar County)

Wolff said the Bexar County Hospital District will be administering first doses of the vaccine at the Wonderland Mall site to those in the Phase 1B category this week. The following week, vaccines will be administered to those who are ready to receive their second dose.

Wolff said the Bexar County Hospital District administered 2,000 vaccines on Tuesday.

The Commissioners Court has worked out a $1.4 million contract with LiftFund to help small businesses in the county, Wolff said. He also said the county will receive some $13 million from the federal government to help people with rental assistance programs.