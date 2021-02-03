Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 2: Leaders report 1,260 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.

Nirenberg reported 176,790 total COVID-19 cases and 2,167 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 1,260 new cases as of Monday. Fifteen new deaths were also reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,510.

City officials also reported that 1,176 patients are hospitalized, 399 are in the intensive care unit and 232 are on ventilators. There are 10% of staffed beds available and 48% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg also provided an update on a pilot program that vaccinates the most vulnerable seniors living in San Antonio. Nirenberg said that, as of Tuesday evening, 380 homebound seniors have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

