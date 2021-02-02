San Antonio’s homebound seniors get COVID-19 vaccinations through new pilot program

Nathalie Avery, 90, reacts as she gets the COVID-19 vaccine, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Monday that San Antonio is the first city in Texas to develop a program to get homebound seniors vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, intended to help some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, is a collaboration with Metro Health, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Housing Authority and Meals on Wheels San Antonio.

Nirenberg said the state has committed 1,000 vaccines per week to be reserved for those homebound seniors.

The fire department began vaccinating seniors under the program starting Monday.

“As you can see, San Antonio continues to innovate and make sure that we are getting those vaccines out to those who desperately need it,” Nirenberg said.

Currently, residents cannot sign up themselves or their loved ones to be vaccinated under this program. SAHA, Meals on Wheels San Antonio and the state’s health department work together to identify the homebound seniors and sign them up, Nirenberg said.

On Monday night, the fire department stressed that residents should not “call 911″ to schedule a vaccination under this program.

In our effort to provide the covid-19 vaccine to our most at risk patients, we ask that you please do not call 911 in... Posted by San Antonio Fire Department on Monday, February 1, 2021

