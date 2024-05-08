Woman charged in death of her 5-year-old son accepts plea deal in exchange for testimony

SAN ANTONIO – A mother charged in the death of her 5-year-old son pleaded guilty in court on Wednesday.

Nickolle Aguilar, along with her then-boyfriend, Daniel Garcia, are charged in the death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo.

(Left) Daniel Garcia, 26, and the boy’s mother, Nickolle Christina Aguilar, 25, both face a felony charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury-death. (Palm Beach County/Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Offices)

In July 2021, Domenic died in a Northeast Side San Antonio hotel, but his body was left in a ravine in Colorado, allegedly by Aguilar and Garcia.

Aguilar was charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission, and Garcia was charged with murder.

On Wednesday, the state offered a plea deal in exchange for Aguilar’s testimony against Garcia.

Per the deal, the maximum Aguilar could be sentenced is 15 years, and the tampering with evidence charge she was also facing was to be dismissed.

Garcia’s trial is expected to begin on May 20. KSAT 12 will be livestreaming the trial when it begins.

Aguilar will officially be sentenced after the trial on June 7.

