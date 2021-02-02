‘Do not call 911 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment,’ San Antonio Fire Department says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department is asking residents not to dial 911 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine.

Joe Arrington, a public information officer with the San Antonio Fire Department, says at-home COVID-19 vaccinations cannot be scheduled by calling, emailing or online scheduling methods.

“The at-home vaccinations for our home-bound population, which was mentioned in tonight’s daily briefing with Mayor Nirenberg and Judge Wolff, are pre-scheduled based off of lists provided by strategic local partners and cannot be scheduled by calling, emailing, or online,” Arrington said in a statement to KSAT.

Additionally, Arrington said that current vaccine appointments scheduled for the Alamodome could not be rescheduled to at-home appointments.

