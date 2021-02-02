Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 1: Leaders report 2,376 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 175,530 total COVID-19 cases and 2,152 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,376 new cases as of Monday. Nine new deaths were also reported today.

Nirenberg said that daily case total contained backlogged cases from the state, noting that the tally was essentially a two-day total.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,447.

City officials also reported that 1,171 patients are hospitalized, 399 are in the intensive care unit and 244 are on ventilators. There are 13% of staffed beds available and 51% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said that the positivity rate declined for the third straight week, coming in at 11.4% on Monday. While that’s a positive trend, Nirenberg urged residents to social distancing efforts and wearing a mask around others.

“I would add it’s probably the worst time to sit back and relax,” Nirenberg said.

