Some second dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments scheduled this week at Alamodome to be rescheduled

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccination at the new Alamodome COVID-19 vaccine site, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. Officials say the site is providing 1,500 vaccinations per day. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County health officials announced Monday that anyone scheduled to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Alamodome on Tuesday through Thursday of this week will be rescheduled because of a shipment delay from the Texas State Health Department.

All second-dose vaccinations scheduled at the Alamodome will be rescheduled to the following dates at the same appointment time:

Feb. 2 appointments are rescheduled for Feb. 16

Feb. 3 appointments are rescheduled for Feb. 17

Feb. 4 appointments are rescheduled for Feb. 18

Individuals who are scheduled to receive the second dose of the vaccine on Tuesday-Thursday of this week will receive further instructions through the email address or phone number provided with their registration. Second-dose appointments scheduled on Monday and Friday of this week are unaffected by the delay.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but the doses that have been allocated to us by the state have not arrived at this time,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, assistant director of Communicable Diseases, at Metro Health. “We understand that some may be concerned about the extended time between their second dose but we are within CDC guidelines to ensure the vaccine will still work with no issues. Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines may be scheduled for administration up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose.”

Metro Health is currently scheduling appointments about a week ahead of their current allotment from the state with the hope that they will get the vaccines they’ve requested. Anyone who has had a first dose automatically has a second dose reserved for them.

When appointments are available at the Alamodome, you can register for the vaccine online. Online registration is preferred, but if you need assistance you can call 311 and select option 8. Residents have reported that it can be difficult to reach someone by phone.

