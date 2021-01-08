City of San Antonio to convert Alamodome into mass, no-cost COVID-19 vaccination site

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will begin mass distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to those who are eligible as early as next week. Registration for the vaccine begins Saturday, Jan. 9, at 9 a.m..

The city is converting the Alamodome into a no-cost mass vaccine site, starting Monday. The site will be in operation Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The vaccination site at the Alamodome is an important step forward in our fight to eradicate the pandemic. This site will accelerate the vaccination process and help us provide protection for San Antonio residents as soon as possible,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg in a statement.

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccines include healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities, known as Phase 1A, and Phase 1B, which includes residents over 65-years-old or residents 16 and older with a chronic medical condition.

These chronic medical conditions include: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), heart conditions, solid organ transplantation, obesity and severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease and Type 2 diabetes.

As many as 1,500 people per day can receive the vaccine, according to city officials. However, those that wish to receive the vaccine must register in advance.

Not everyone who is eligible will be able to receive the vaccine as of yet, but Assistant City Manager Dr. Colleen Bridger said more vaccines will be on the way in the coming weeks.

“The more people we can vaccinate, the better for our community. Our goal is to distribute vaccines to our most vulnerable populations, which we know are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger in a statement. “Vaccine supply is in short supply, but increasing weekly, so if you can’t get vaccinated this week, please know there is more on the way.”

Anyone that lives in Bexar County or in one of the other 26 municipal districts are able to come to the Alamodome to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, if eligible, according to Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

Again, registration for the vaccine will open Saturday. To register, visit covid19.sanantonio.gov/vaccine, or call 311 and select option 8.

