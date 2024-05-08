Man expected to turn himself in goes on the run, Medina County officials say

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina County authorities said a man who was supposed to turn himself in to begin serving a jail sentence is now on the run.
Jim Edward Correa, 45, is on the run after he was expected to begin serving a 12-year sentence on May 3.
Correa, who authorities said also goes by the nickname “Jimmy,” was previously charged with possessing a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Correa is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
According to the Medina County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, Correa is known to frequent Bexar County and surrounding areas.
Wanted Poster by nkotisso on Scribd