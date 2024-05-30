WATCH: Donald Trump reacts to guilty verdict in hush money trial

NEW YORK – Former President Donald Trump, who was found guilty on all 34 counts related to falsifying records in a hush money trial, spoke to reporters Thursday afternoon outside a New York courtroom.

Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Jurors deliberated for 9.5 hours over two days before convicting Trump of all 34 counts he faced. Trump sat stone-faced as the verdict was being read, while cheering from the street below — where supporters and detractors of the former president were gathered — could be heard in the hallway on the 15th floor of the courthouse.

“This was a disgrace,” Trump said after he walked out of the courtroom. “This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge, who was corrupt. It was a rigged trial, a disgrace.”

Trump was adamant that the Manhattan-based jury would not have the final say.

“The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5, by the people,” Trump said, referring to Election Day.

Trump is expected to quickly appeal the verdict and will face an awkward dynamic as he seeks to return to the campaign trail as a convicted felon.

