Panel discusses proposed VIA Rapid Silver Line

SAN ANTONIO – VIA officials and transportation advisors discussed VIA’s propsed plans for its Rapid Silver Line at a panel earlier this week.

The Rapid Silver Line is a proposed corridor that would connect San Antonio’s East and West Sides through downtown, according to a press release. The route would begin at Our Lady of the Lake University and end at the Frost Bank Center.

During the Wednesday night panel, VIA said the hope is to connect more people to job and education opportunities outside their neighborhoods.

Voters approved funding for the plan in 2020.