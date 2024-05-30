97º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Panel discusses proposed VIA Rapid Silver Line

Route would connect East, West Sides of San Antonio through downtown

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: VIA Metropolitan Transit, San Antonio, Transportation

SAN ANTONIO – VIA officials and transportation advisors discussed VIA’s propsed plans for its Rapid Silver Line at a panel earlier this week.

The Rapid Silver Line is a proposed corridor that would connect San Antonio’s East and West Sides through downtown, according to a press release. The route would begin at Our Lady of the Lake University and end at the Frost Bank Center.

During the Wednesday night panel, VIA said the hope is to connect more people to job and education opportunities outside their neighborhoods.

Voters approved funding for the plan in 2020.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos