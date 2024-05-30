Building on their legacy - a letter from KSAT

Two decades ago, when I first walked through the doors of KSAT, I never could have imagined the incredible journey ahead. Starting as a fresh-faced Account Executive, simply being part of the team filled me with joy and pride. Now, nearly 21 years later, that same passion burns brighter than ever with each step I take in this remarkable place.

I’ve been truly blessed to work alongside some of the most exceptional journalists and colleagues a person could hope for. Their genuine care for our community and relentless pursuit of innovation have been an inspiration. Each one of them has left an indelible mark on me.

Recently, we extended a voluntary retirement incentive program to some of our longest-serving team members. An emotional moment for sure, but one born out of our deep gratitude for their invaluable contributions in shaping KSAT into the station it is today. This initiative underscores our steadfast commitment to valuing our incredible people - the very heart and soul of our ability to attract and retain top talent.

While bidding farewell to these giants is bittersweet, it only renews my resolve to honor their legacy by upholding the core principles they embodied. Let me be clear - no one was pushed out. These were personal decisions made with the full support of our organization. At KSAT, our dedication to serving San Antonio burns eternal. We owe it to those departing to carry that torch with the same passion that defined their tenures.

With a team steeped in decades of experience, favorites like Steve Spriester, Stephania Jimenez, Myra Arthur, Stephanie Serna, Adam Caskey, Justin Horne, Larry Ramirez, and so many more home-grown reporters, producers and photographers, our roots run deep in this community we love. As new faces join our KSAT family, both on-air and behind the scenes, our commitment remains unshakable - to earn your trust day in and day out, and make a positive impact, just as we have for generations.

Our journey has been marked by triumph and challenge, but our dedication to you, our San Antonio community, stands firm, fueled by the contributions of those who came before, individuals like Mike, Mark, Ursula, David, Jessie, Marilyn and other behind-the-scenes staff. As new chapters begin, we remain grateful for that enduring legacy and eagerly embrace the opportunities that lie ahead. You have my unwavering promise - at KSAT, you can always expect our utmost in service to better the place we all call home.