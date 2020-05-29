Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 28: Mayor Nirenberg discusses ways to help those in need during the pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Thursday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Nirenberg reported 2,583 COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths in Bexar County , as of Thursday. Seventeen cases are from the community, and two are from congregate settings.

City officials also reported that 95 patients are hospitalized, 41 are in the intensive care unit and 22 are on ventilators.

Nirenberg said there is a gradual increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. This is just one of the things officials are looking at to indicate how the area is doing. Health officials are monitoring several progress indicators , including testing capacity, rate of infection and doubling time.

Dr. Dawn Emerick, director of the Metropolitan Health District, said there is “no indication that (a second wave is) around the corner." However, she said as the area continues to reopen, there may be an increase in the number of cases throughout the community and in congregate settings.

Nirenberg discussed ways San Antonians can help those in need during the briefing today. He said a COVID-19 response fund has been set up by United Way, and people can donate to nonprofits that help locals by visiting helpsatx.org . United Way also created the website saunited4good.org for people to volunteer and find other ways to help or donate.

Nirenberg also talked about the Get Shift Done program, which helps workers hit hardest by the pandemic by providing them paid work with local nonprofits.

Emerick said the walkup testing site at San Antonio College administered 146 tests today, and the one at Highlands High School administered 131 tests. “Really good numbers for the first day,” she said. The walkup sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Emerick said Metro Health’s recent COVID-19 community survey will be open for two-week periods a few times throughout the span of three months, and then researchers will analyze the data before releasing the results.

Coronavirus data: San Antonio cases stabilizing, but officials urge vigilance to avoid second wave

