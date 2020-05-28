San Antonio, Bexar County coronavirus cases

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday, officials confirmed 58 new coronavirus cases in Bexar County during their nightly COVID-19 update. The new cases bring the total number of cases in the county to 2,583.

One new death were also reported Thursday, bringing the death toll up to 71. The latest victim was an African American male in his 60s, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

Of the new cases, 17 were from the community, two were from congregate settings and 39 are under investigation.

Hospital numbers continue to tick up, Nirenberg said.

Now, 95 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, with 41 in the intensive care unit and 22 patients using a ventilator.

Currently, 79% of ventilators are available, and 31% of staffed hospital beds remain open.

You can view an interactive map and other important information on the virus that is updated daily on the City of San Antonio’s COVID-10 website. (Find the mobile version of the below dashboard here.)

What we know about COVID-19 related deaths in Bexar County:

Many of those deaths — 19 in all — occurred among residents and an employee at the Southeast Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, where an outbreak infected at least 74 residents and 28 staff members.

Beyond the nursing home, three people who died were in their 40s, city data showed.

Twenty-nine of the people who have died were Hispanic, 14 of those who died were black, 13 were white and one was Asian. Five of the patients who died are younger than 50.

All but a few of the deaths involved patients with underlying conditions.

COVID-19 in surrounding counties

The counties surrounding San Antonio have also been afflicted with the spread of COVID-19.

