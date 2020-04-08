WATCH: Local leaders caution residents about COVID-19 rumors on social media, ask public to rely on Metro Health
Coronavirus update from San Antonio Mayor Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Wolff 4/7/20
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Tuesday night.
Here are a few of the highlights:
- Nirenberg reported 503 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths in Bexar County, as of Tuesday. The mayor also reported 124 travel-related cases, 150 community transmission, 50 cases under investigation and 179 close-contact. He said 88 patients are in the hospital, 51 are in intensive care, 40 are on ventilators and 77 have recovered.
- Nirenberg said there have been no other localized outbreaks in the city or county, other than the one at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Eight people have died as a result of the outbreak at the nursing home.
- Nirenberg said the city was just notified on Tuesday about the five recent deaths at the Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which happened between Sunday and Tuesday. He said the city will continue to work with the residents and workers of the nursing home to get them the care they need. As a result of the outbreak, 10 other facilities are being investigated because of shared staff members, Nirenberg said.
- Wolff and Nirenberg both cautioned the public about COVID-19 rumors on social media. They asked residents to rely on the Metropolitan Health District for accurate information about the virus.
- Nirenberg said race and ethnicity information about local COVID-19 deaths would be available when the city releases new figures on its website.
- Nirenberg said isolation facilities are available for residents, and the city is also working to secure hotel space for homeless people to ensure there are no other localized outbreaks.
- Nirenberg said the city has a $15 million risk mitigation fund to help those who are unable to make rent. No specifics were given about the fund.
- Wolff said VIA Metropolitan Transit is working to identify individuals who came into contact with the bus driver who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
- Wolff said the county has called for a hiring freeze and a halt on capital projects amid the pandemic. He said the county is working on ways to avoid having to furlough any county employees.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
County executive order in effect until April 30:
