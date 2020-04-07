VIA bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – VIA officials notified employees Monday that a bus driver has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The bus operator last reported for work on March 31, according to the letter from VIA President and CEO Jeff Arndt. They called out sick the following day and consulted with a family doctor, following the company’s protocol.

The operator was advised to self-quarantine by their doctor, and the buses used by the driver have been cleaned and disinfected.

Arndt shared the list of routes operated by the driver prior to April 1:

March 20, Route 522, Bus 428

March 21, Route 42, Bus 435

March 22, Route 66, Bus 422

March 23, Route 9, Bus 526

March 24, Route 82, Bus 334

March 25, Routes 64 and 3, Buses 629 and 731

March 28, No route service, Bus 970

March 29, Spacer routes 5, 14, 22, 36, 102 and 503, Buses 453, 330, 426, 673, 615, 674, 581, 676, 576, 67 and 331

March 30, Route 32, Bus 541

March 31, Primo Route 100, Bus 968

Arndt told employees that anyone who thinks they have been in close contact with the employee should monitor themselves for symptoms for the next week.

VIA officials have taken precautions against the spread while continuing to provide transportation to the public. Those measures include giving gloves, masks, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for bus drivers.

The bus driver is the second VIA employee to test positive for the virus. The first employee worked exclusively in VIA’s Joint Law Enforcement Center security office and had little-to-no contact with the public or other employees.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

