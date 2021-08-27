Bexar County reports 45 COVID-19 deaths over past two days. All of them were unvaccinated.

COVID-19 deaths

SAN ANTONIO – During Bexar County’s COVID-19 update on Thursday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg noted there have been 45 COVID-19 deaths in the past two days. Each one of those patients was unvaccinated, he said.

“100% of them were preventable also,” Nirenberg said, urging residents to get vaccinated.

Officials also reported a 7-day average of 1,126 new COVID-19 cases a day on Thursday, the same number reported on Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped from 1,371 on Wednesday to 1,365 on Thursday. Of those patients, 394 are in the ICU and 257 patients are on ventilators. Only 8% of staffed hospital beds are available.

Texas Supreme Court rules against Bexar County

Nirenberg, along with Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, expressed disappointment in a Texas Supreme Court ruling that came down Thursday, temporarily striking down Bexar County’s mask mandate in public schools.

Despite the ruling, Wolff encouraged schools to keep their mandate in place, citing current Texas Education Agency guidelines and Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ commitment not to prosecute any district officials enforcing a mask mandate.

“It’s so distressing to see the governor of this state doing everything else he can possibly do to stop us from saving (children),” Wolff said.

The case will go back to the Fourth Court of Appeals in San Antonio, who will further consider the temporary injunction.

