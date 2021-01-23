Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 22: Leaders report 2,247 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Friday night.

Nirenberg reported 157,835 total COVID-19 cases and 1,874 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,247 new cases as of Friday. Seventeen new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 1,971.

City officials also reported that 1,393 patients are hospitalized, 414 are in the intensive care unit and 252 are on ventilators. There are 11% of staffed beds available and 51% of ventilators available.

There were 181 hospital admissions in the last 24 hours, Nirenberg said.

RELATED: Had the 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine in San Antonio? Here’s how to get the 2nd dose.

Wolff said 41,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at the Wonderland Mall site. He said school district employees and University Health patients got their vaccines this week.

The county judge said the site should be done administering vaccines to school district employees by next week. The site will then continue to administer to those who are eligible.

During the first week of February, the county hospital district will be able to administer up 3,000 doses a day for those who need a second dose, Wolff said. The Wonderland location will have Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

Wolff said during the second and third weeks of February, the Wonderland site will administer first doses again to those who are eligible.

Click here to schedule an appointment.