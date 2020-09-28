Coronavirus update San Antonio, Sept. 28: Officials report 63 new COVID-19 cases, no new virus-related deaths

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: Watch the entire briefing in the video player above. Newsletter recipients can click here to access the video.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Monday night.

Nirenberg reported 57,208 total COVID-19 cases and 1,130 total deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday, an increase of 63 new cases. No new deaths were reported today.

The 7-day moving average of cases is 139.

City officials also reported that 220 patients are hospitalized, 86 are in the intensive care unit and 34 are on ventilators. There are 17% of staffed beds available and 75% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the area’s COVID-19 risk level is now “low,” with a positivity rate of 5.9%. The goal is to have a positivity rate of 5% or lower to reopen schools at greater capacity.

COVID-19 Risk Level for 9/28/20 (COSA/Bexar County)