Coronavirus update San Antonio, Jan. 16: Leaders report 2,840 new cases, 6 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Saturday evening.

Nirenberg reported 146,343 total COVID-19 cases and 1,716 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 2,840 new cases. Six deaths related to the virus were confirmed on Saturday.

The 7-day moving average of cases is at 2,261, an increase from Friday.

Hospitalization numbers also saw an uptick and had 182 more admissions in the last 24 hours.

City officials reported that 1,394 patients are hospitalized. The intensive care units reported 424 patients, an increase from 403. Of those patients, 241 are on ventilators, down from 243 on Friday.

There are 11% of staffed beds available and 53% of ventilators available.