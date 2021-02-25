Coronavirus update San Antonio, Feb. 24: Leaders report 371 new COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Wednesday night.

Nirenberg reported 194,332 total COVID-19 cases and 2,510 total deaths in Bexar County, an increase of 371 new cases as of Wednesday. Nine new deaths were reported today.

City officials also reported that 499 patients are hospitalized, 190 are in the intensive care unit and 115 are on ventilators. There are 9% of staffed beds available and 63% of ventilators available.

Nirenberg said the city and county have partnered to create a COVID-19 vaccine availability texting service for public vaccination sites. He said the service will not sign people up for a vaccine appointment, nor will it sign them up for a waitlist. Click here for more information about the service.

COVID-19 Vaccine Text Alerts (COSA/Bexar County)

-----------------------------------------------

Winter Weather Response Update

Nirenberg said San Antonians should call 311 and dial option 5 for information on disaster help. Click here for help online.

The mayor also said an emergency fund was set up to help San Antonio residents recover from last week’s devastating winter storm. Click here to donate.

Emergency Resource Call Center (COSA/Bexar County)

BEXAR COUNTY WATER DISTRIBUTION SITES

All the sites operated by the County will remain open for two weeks or until no longer needed. Residents will be able to pick up one case of bottled water per day per household between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or until supplies run out.

Bullis County Park, 27583 Old Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX 78260

Julius Matthey Middle School, 20350 Red Forest Ln, San Antonio, TX 78264

Leon Valley Community Center, 6427 Evers Road, San Antonio, TX 78238

AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78219

City of Converse Community Center, 407 S. Seguin Rd., Converse, TX 78109

World Christian Ministries, 6633 Walzem Road

Emergency Services District 5 Fire & Rescue, 7120 East 6th Street, Somerset, TX 78022

Emergency Services District 7 Station 116, 18805 Highway 16N (Bandera Road), San Antonio, TX 78023

Emergency Services District 4, 28036 Boerne Stage Road, Boerne, Texas 78006

