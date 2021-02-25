City of San Antonio creates text alert notification for COVID-19 vaccine availability

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio has partnered with some of the Bexar County vaccine distribution sites to create a vaccine availability text alert system to keep the community informed about the release of COVID-19 vaccines.

Residents who wish to receive updates about COVID-19 vaccination availability can now sign up to receive text notifications directly to their cellphone.

As more providers and pharmacies are allocated vaccines from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the city wanted to create a tool that would alert the public when COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available.

The city of San Antonio will collaborate with local vaccine sites that are open to the public and send a text notification to also reach those without internet access. Metro Health community health workers, partner agencies, and 311 will continue to sign up residents who do not have a cellphone or access to the internet.

Residents who decide to opt-in can text VACCINE to 55000 or in Spanish VACUNA to 55000 starting Wednesday. By signing up, residents will receive a text notifying them which locations have available appointments. Opting in to this text alert system will not sign you up for a vaccine or add you on to a wait list. This is an additional method to inform the community when new appointments are available.

In March 2020, the city of San Antonio had approximately 1,500 subscribers to its text message alert program. Throughout the pandemic, the service has been promoted through more avenues, including the nightly briefings with Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. More than 40,000 subscribers now utilize the service to receive city news and information.

