Coronavirus update San Antonio, May 16: City officials report significant drop in COVID-19 patients on ventilators

SAN ANTONIO – Watch the entire briefing in the video player above.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff updated the community about the local response to COVID-19 in their daily briefing Saturday night.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Mayor Nirenberg said area hospitals have seen a significant drop in intubated patients on ventilators, as of Saturday. Nirenberg said there was a decrease of 11 patients on ventilators in just 24 hours. There are now 14 that are currently on ventilators, 66 patients currently in hospitals with COVID-19, 29 patients in the ICU, and 16 cases that are under investigation. No new deaths were reported.

Judge Wolff announced that there were no new COVID-19 cases at the Bexar County Jail. A total of 1,500 inmates in the jail have been tested for the virus so far. Of those, 73 inmates had symptoms before they were confirmed positive for the virus. Officials also announced 319 inmates were asymptomatic and there were 1,119 negative tests. Fifteen inmates are in the infirmary and none are in the hospital.

Nirenberg said city and health officials are continuing to monitor warning and progress indicators as more businesses are reopening in San Antonio. So far, Nirenberg said they want to see a 14-day decline in cases and the city is on a good track for that data as of yet. The city also has a 100% capacity in contract tracing and the doubling rate is strong. Doubling infections was first at once every three days; however, Nirenberg said it is now set at once every four weeks, which is promising.

Nirenberg reminded citizens how important it is to wear masks when out in public to help contain the spread of the virus. Health officials are still urging the public to wear masks and social distance. Although the city can’t fine residents for not wearing a face mask in public, Nirenberg said, “If we care about the city and each other enough... just wear a mask. It’s not a whole lot to ask.” If cases begin to rise again, Nirenberg said we’ll have to take another look at implementing more restrictions.

No new case numbers were announced tonight, as officials said Metro Health employees were given a day off. Metro Health officials said this was the second weekend employees have had off in 115 days, since the outbreak began.

Health officials announced 40,641 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the city so far and testing capacity is expected to be increased even more. To learn more about where to get tested, click here

Wolff and Nirenberg said they are ready to hear Governor Greg Abbott’s next announcement, which is set for some time next week, and will be prepared. Gyms will be reopening May 18 and officials said they expect Abbott to reopen bars soon, under some restrictions, as well.

